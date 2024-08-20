Two weeks before the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia, top CDU politicians are criticizing BSW leader Sahra Wagenknecht for her attempt to determine the conditions for possible cooperation. “The days of the Politburo are over, when someone in Berlin could decide what happens locally,” said Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer. Wagenknecht also makes coalitions in the countries dependent on the attitude of potential partners towards the war in Ukraine.

Wagenknecht has “a rare talent (…) to destroy things. She has never really managed to build anything. And that is the case this time too,” said KretschmerHe criticized interventions, strange deals and red lines drawn by Wagenknecht. “This humiliation of our own members on the ground is really terrible. But it is what we have known from her for many years,” added the Prime Minister. She has never really managed to build anything. And that is the case this time too,”He criticized interventions, strange deals and red lines drawn by Wagenknecht. “This humiliation of our own members on the ground is really terrible. But it is what we have known from her for many years,” added the Prime Minister. The CDU’s top candidate for the state elections in Brandenburg on 22 September, Jan Redmann said: “It is unclear to me whether the BSW even seriously wants to govern in the states.” If that were the case, the BSW would have to get involved in state political discussions. However, he has “the impression that Sahra Wagenknecht is currently building up positions at the federal level in order to prevent coalitions in the states. So her aim is not at all to ensure that serious soundings can be carried out in the states.”

At the same time, Redmann emphasized The CDU line is clear: “We have incompatibility resolutions with the AfD and the Left Party, not with regard to the BSW.” In this respect, it is necessary to “see whether there are any overlaps”. He can certainly see overlaps at the state political level. The BSW will “certainly not be able to change the course of the CDU at the federal level via the states of Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg. We will of course not allow that to happen.”