The CDU’s top candidate for the state elections in Brandenburg on 22 September, Jan Redmann said: “It is unclear to me whether the BSW even seriously wants to govern in the states.” If that were the case, the BSW would have to get involved in state political discussions. However, he has “the impression that Sahra Wagenknecht is currently building up positions at the federal level in order to prevent coalitions in the states. So her aim is not at all to ensure that serious soundings can be carried out in the states.”
At the same time, Redmann emphasized The CDU line is clear: “We have incompatibility resolutions with the AfD and the Left Party, not with regard to the BSW.” In this respect, it is necessary to “see whether there are any overlaps”. He can certainly see overlaps at the state political level. The BSW will “certainly not be able to change the course of the CDU at the federal level via the states of Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg. We will of course not allow that to happen.”
