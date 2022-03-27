EIt’s a tremor that goes through political Saarbrücken on Sunday evening, and the epicenter of it is the “Garage”, an event center in the east of the city center: with “Anke, Anke” calls and “Oh how is that nice” chants Anke Rehlinger received here. For the first time in more than 22 years, the SPD has replaced the CDU as the strongest party in the Saarland state parliament. The Social Democrats get 43.5 percent approval, while the CDU falls to an almost historic low.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland based in Wiesbaden.

In the SPD, previously junior partner in the grand coalition on the Saar, the joy on election night is overwhelming. Many here had not dared to hope that the victory would be so clear. Rehlinger, previously Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour, Energy and Transport, will replace Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) in the State Chancellery. “The Saarland voted red,” Rehlinger calls out to the SPD supporters. The SPD had “fought back” the trust. The election result was great, a leap of faith, but also an obligation. And: You accept the order to become the new prime minister.