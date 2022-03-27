Home page politics

Of: Andrew Schmid

The countdown to the 2022 Saarland election is on. Can the SPD replace the CDU in the Saarbrücken state parliament? All information in the news ticker.

The state elections in Saarland will take place on Sunday (March 27). Anke Rehlinger (SPD) challenges the incumbent Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU).

Voter turnout has been low so far (see update from March 27, 2:58 p.m.).

The Union of CDU / CSU is also interested in whether party leader Friedrich Merz * brings new impetus (Update from March 27, 9:32 a.m.).

The Saarland SPD top candidate is confident (see update from March 27, 3:10 p.m.).

Update from March 27, 3:10 p.m.: Saarland Deputy Prime Minister and SPD top candidate Anke Rehlinger hopes that her party will be the strongest force in the state elections. “We ran a fantastic election campaign, I think we gave everything,” said Rehlinger on Sunday after casting her vote in Wadern-Nunkirchen. She hopes “that in the end everything that was offered was enough,” says Rehlinger. “But if you are sure of victory too early, you have sometimes had a rude awakening. We don’t want that.”

State elections in Saarland: low voter turnout until 2 p.m

Update from March 27, 2:58 p.m.: The turnout in the state elections in Saarland has not been very high so far: it was loud until 2 p.m Saarbruecker newspaper at 28.5 percent. This was reported by the state returning officer. This number is based on a random survey in 49 polling districts. The postal vote is probably not included. According to the newspaper, voter turnout has so far been lower than in previous election years. But due to Corona, postal voting could again be of particular importance.

Update from March 27, 2:35 p.m.: The state election is in full swing. Polling stations close at 6 p.m. Then it will become clear which party will be ahead in 2022 – the polls clearly predict a victory for the SPD. Olaf Scholz should also be happy at the federal level. If it comes as expected by survey researchers, it could be a bitter evening for the CDU. The party hoped to gain momentum with Friedrich Merz as the new chairman. But in the end, a state election has its own peculiarities*.

Anke Rehlinger, SPD top candidate, leaves the polling station after voting in Nunkirchen and puts on her bicycle helmet. © Boris Roessler/dpa

Update from March 27, 11:43 a.m: The top candidates of the SPD and CDU in Saarland, Anke Rehlinger and Tobias Hans, cast their votes on Sunday morning. Rehlinger chose in the town of Wadern, Hans in the district of Münchwies in his hometown of Neunkirchen.

Hans emphasized the backing of his party for the state elections. “We did everything, my wife gave me a lot of support, and the CDU Saar fought like one, that was really good for me and gave me strength,” he said after voting. “Now the citizens decide,” said Hans.

Saarland election 2022: Tobias Hans with his wife voting in Neunkirchen © Oliver Dietze

Update from March 27, 10:28 am: The campaign themes in the Saarland elections in 2022 had changed surprisingly quickly. Initially, corona * loosening or the facility-related corona vaccination obligation * dominated.

After the start of the Ukraine war, because of which Germany is probably considering an “Iron Dome” rearmament (here is an overview of the events of the night of March 27), high energy and fuel prices are a top topic. Everyone wants relief for citizens – Saarland’s Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) has called for a “fuel price brake” particularly loudly.

In a tweet on March 8, Hans called the then price of 2.12 euros for a liter of diesel “really crazy”. He received a lot of criticism for these statements in front of a gas station:

Update from March 27, 9:32 a.m: The Saarland election 2022* is the start of the election year, in which voting will take place again in Schleswig-Holstein, North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony. It is also being followed with excitement in Berlin. It is considered the first mood test for the traffic light coalition * in the federal government. In addition, the Christian Democrats look to see if Friedrich Merz* will bring new impetus as the new party leader.

Opposition leader and CDU chairman Friedrich Merz © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Update from March 27, 8:21 a.m: The state elections have begun in Saarland: the polling stations have been open for ten hours since 8 a.m. this Sunday. Around 800,000 voters are called upon to cast their votes.

The polls for the Saarland election 2022* predict a clear election victory for the SPD* around Anke Rehlinger. Prime Minister Tobias Hans’ CDU* is about to be voted out (see first report). All other parties have to worry about entering parliament.

Election campaign with an ice cream stand: Tobias Hans in a red sweater one day before the Saarland elections in 2022. © Harald Tittel/dpa

Saarland election 2022: citizens elect a new state parliament

First report from March 26th:

Saarbrücken – The state elections in Saarland are heading towards their final. SPD candidate Anke Rehlinger heralded the last 72 hours before the election by symbolically pressing a button. The current Vice Prime Minister pressed a red button. “The Final Countdown” was played and a scoreboard with a red 72 was held up. Almost reminiscent of Willy Brandt’s historic push of a button, which ushered in color television in 1967. In the final sprint to the election, Rehlinger, like Brandt 55 years ago, relies on symbolic politics. The head of the Saar SPD posted the appropriate pictures on Instagram.

Your opponent, CDU candidate Tobias Hans, also relies on social media. After his corona infection, the 44-year-old was able to campaign actively again on Friday. “First use after quarantine,” Hans wrote on Instagram on Friday morning. Including photos of how he gives the Saarlanders a snack for breakfast. There were pretzels. Hans is happy “to be fully committed again for the final sprint”.

Saarland election 2022: polls see the SPD clearly ahead of the CDU

In Saarland, his CDU is fighting for nothing less than staying in power. In the polls ahead of the election, the SPD overtook the Christian Democrats. Rehlinger is clearly in the lead at times. In a survey by the research group Wahlen for ZDF published on Thursday evening, the Social Democrats received 41 percent of the votes. According to the latest survey, the CDU is only 28 percent.

Hans still believes in a win. “The result of the election will look different,” he was convinced on Friday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. There are still many undecided voters. “I think that’s open,” said Hans. Whoever mobilizes best will win.

Saarland election 2022: Rehlinger comments on Groko

Rehlinger said in the “Morgenmagazin” with a view to forming a government that stability and reliability were “very, very important” to her. She will use both criteria to measure “with whom a stable government can be set up”. This is “a requirement for everyone, but also for the CDU”.

Election poster for the elections in Saarland with the prime minister candidates of the main parties CDU and SPD. © IMAGO/Becker Bredel

A continuation of the grand coalition is anything but impossible – albeit probably with different signs than before – click here for the coalition check. The CDU in the junior role? This sometimes decides who mobilizes best. Even just before the election. In this news ticker we will keep you up to date on all important developments before the state elections in Saarland on March 27th. We also collect all the important reactions to the election and provide an overview of the results. (as)