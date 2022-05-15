DAccording to initial forecasts, the CDU clearly won the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia. Accordingly, she was able to slightly improve the result of 2017 with her top candidate, the incumbent Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst. According to Infratest dimap, it comes to 35 percent, the second-placed SPD to 27.5 percent. For the SPD and top candidate Kutschaty, it is the worst result in North Rhine-Westphalia so far.

The Greens, led by Mona Neubaur, almost tripled their 2017 result with 18.5 percent. “We achieved the historically best state election result. No government can be formed past us,” said Neubaur in the ARD election studio. The result obliges the Greens to enter into negotiations to form a government. She left open which coalition partner she would prefer. “There will be a strong green handwriting,” she said of the emphasis her party plans to make if it becomes part of the new government.

The FDP and its top candidate, Joachim Stamp, have to worry about re-entering the state parliament. They see initial forecasts between 5 and 5.5 percent. The AfD, which started with Markus Wagner, will most likely be represented in the state parliament. It comes to 5.5 to 6 percent. With the sociologist Carolin Butterwegge and party leader Jules El-Khatib, the left missed entry into the Düsseldorf state parliament.

“The CDU is clearly the strongest force, which clearly goes hand in hand with a government mandate for the CDU,” says the deputy federal chairwoman and education minister in Schleswig-Holstein, the CDU politician Karin Prien. “We won together, we’re out of the valley of tears together.” Kevin Kühnert, Secretary General of the SPD, said in the ARD election studio: “Of course, the runner-up can also negotiate the formation of a government. Especially when the voters have made it so clear that the previous state government is no longer wanted, as they did with the black-yellow coalition.”

A black-yellow coalition has governed North Rhine-Westphalia for the past five years; a red-green coalition was in power until 2017. For a continuation of the government alliance of FDP and CDU, it should no longer be enough. In addition to a grand coalition of CDU and SPD, according to the forecasts, an alliance of CDU and Greens should have the necessary majority, and a traffic light alliance would also be possible – provided the FDP makes it into the state parliament.







Around 13 million voters were asked to cast their votes in Germany’s most populous federal state. Voter turnout has fallen significantly compared to 2017: from 65.2 to 56 percent.