Home page politics

From: Kilian Bäuml

Split

The mood is tested in the state elections in Lower Austria. The ÖVP has to accept a loss of votes, the right-wing FPÖ is gaining.

Update January 29, 5:30 p.m.: Austria’s right-wing FPÖ received more than a quarter of the votes in the state elections in Lower Austria. In the election in the largest federal state, which is also considered a national political mood test, the party achieved a state record result of 25.4 percent, according to an initial projection by the broadcaster ORF. With a gain of more than 10 percentage points, the FPÖ became the second strongest political force behind the conservative ÖVP of Prime Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner, which suffered a severe loss.

The chancellor party ÖVP lost almost 10 percentage points and, according to the extrapolation, received 39.7 percent of the votes. In the future, Mikl-Leitner will have to govern without an absolute majority in the state parliament. The social democratic SPÖ fell behind the FPÖ with 20.7 percent. The results for the Greens were 7.3 percent, for the liberal Neos 6.2 percent.

State elections in Lower Austria: right-wing FPÖ before a record high

First report: St. Pölten – On Sunday (January 29) stands in Lower Austria, the largest federal state in Austria, the state election. The election is seen as a test of the current nationwide political mood this year.

The Austrian People’s Party ÖVP forms the government in St. Pölten, the provincial capital of Lower Austria. As a result of several scandals, serious losses in the electorate are expected. Some of these are still follow-ups of the Ibiza video. However, there was also against former VPÖ Chancellor Sebastian Kurz serious allegations. The ÖVP is currently the chancellor with Karl Nehammer, so the election is also interesting at the federal level. The party already experienced a historic low in the state elections in Tyrol.

In the elections in Lower Austria, heavy losses are expected for the ÖVP. (Iconic image) © Friso Gentsch/dpa

State elections in Lower Austria – chancellor party ÖVP under pressure

According to polls, the Conservatives are at risk of falling to around 40 percent in the elections on Sunday. The ÖVP with its prime minister and head of state Johanna Mikl-Leitner would thus assert itself as the party with the most votes. But that’s not enough for an absolute majority. The right-wing Freedom Party Austria FPÖ a record value of 25 percent is predicted. It is said to be ahead of the Social Democratic SPÖ, which is said to have around 22 percent.

In the previous state election in the eastern federal state, the ÖVP received 49.6 percent of the votes in 2018. The conservatives were also inspired by the popularity ratings of the then federal party leader and chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Kurz resigned in 2021 under pressure from corruption investigations against him and several of his fellow campaigners. The current ÖVP and government leader Karl Nehammer is suffering from the resulting loss of public confidence. Added to this is general dissatisfaction with the inflationary wave.

State elections in Lower Austria – Chancellor’s party ÖVP in polls only in third place

Around 1.3 million people in Lower Austria are called upon to cast their vote. From a survey commissioned by the broadcaster ORF shows that the policies of the federal government play an important role for 58 percent of voters. The most important political issues for voting decisions are inflation, the environment and climate, as well as asylum and immigration.

In its election campaign, the FPÖ criticized the federal government because of the increased number of asylum seekers and because of the sanctions against Russia, which the FPÖ believes have triggered inflation. In nationwide surveys, the FPÖ has been in first place for weeks, followed by the Social Democrats (SPÖ), who are also in opposition. The ÖVP is in third place behind both parties. (kiba/dpa)