The outcome of the state elections in East Germany is not only being closely followed in the party headquarters in Berlin. Business associations are also concerned about the AfD’s huge popularity. Whether family business owners, tradespeople or the BDI industrial association: they all warn that right-wing populists’ participation in government would have disastrous consequences for economic development. The main concerns revolve around the question of how the xenophobic slogans will affect foreign skilled workers, who are needed even more urgently in the eastern states than elsewhere because of the wave of people moving away after reunification. In other European countries, right-wing nationalist parties are also on the rise, in some cases they are already part of government there or have been. What consequences has this had on the economy there?