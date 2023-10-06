Home page politics

The CSU chairman and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder drinks beer at the CSU’s Political Ash Wednesday in the Dreiländerhalle Passau. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

State elections are coming up in Bavaria and Hesse. The top candidates in both federal states are making one last final push in the election campaign.

Munich/Wiesbaden – Almost 14 million people in Bavaria and Hesse are called to vote for a new state parliament on Sunday. The election campaign reached its climax on Friday (October 6th) with numerous closing events in both countries.

Final spurt in the election campaign in Bavaria and Hesse: Söder is probably making some gains

Shortly before the vote, the incumbents in Wiesbaden and Munich are unchallenged in the lead in surveys. According to the current ZDF “Political Barometer”, Prime Minister Markus Söder’s CSU gained one percentage point in the “Sunday Question” in a survey published on Thursday evening by the Elections Research Group compared to the previous week and ended up at 37 percent.

This would roughly match the result of the 2018 state election (37.2 percent). In Hesse, Prime Minister Boris Rhein’s CDU is at 32 percent, as in the previous week. In Bavaria, based on the polls, there is no doubt that Söder will remain Prime Minister. Five years ago, the CSU fell by more than 10 percentage points to just 37.2 percent – and was therefore once again dependent on a coalition partner.

State elections in Bavaria and Hesse: Election campaign in the final spurt

In Hesse, the CDU and SPD also suffered double-digit losses in 2018. According to surveys, the Black-Green Party in Hesse could possibly start a third term in office. In the most recent surveys, however, there is a three-way battle for second place between the Greens, SPD and AfD. The parties delivered the final spurt in the election campaign on Friday.

Söder wanted to appear in the Löwenbräukeller in Munich with his North Rhine-Westphalian counterpart Hendrik Wüst in the evening. Previously, Söder led his counterpart through Nuremberg’s old town. The two Union politicians took selfies with citizens during a walk, then they ate Franconian Schäufele in a restaurant with members of the Bavarian state parliament. Söder emphasized the “very good contact with each other” and thanked Wüst for his support in the election campaign.

The Hessian head of government Rhine was expected at an event organized by the CDU district association of Central Hesse in Giessen. SPD top candidate Nancy Faeser wanted to go on stage with Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil on Friday evening in Darmstadt. Together with SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert she will be in Marburg this Saturday (2 p.m.). Faeser had already announced his presence in Kassel (10 a.m.). In any case, the SPD candidate fell in a new survey. Here you will also find the latest polls on the election in Bavaria. (with material from dpa)