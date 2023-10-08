DPrime Minister Markus Söder’s CSU became by far the strongest force in the state elections in Bavaria – albeit with slight losses. According to projections, she was clearly ahead of the Greens, AfD and Free Voters on Sunday. This would allow the CSU and Free Voters to continue their government alliance as intended. The FDP is expected to be kicked out of the Bavarian state parliament.

Tatjana Heid Deputy editor in charge of news and politics online.

According to projections by Infratest dimap, the CSU comes to 36.7 percent. This would mean that the party, which has been the head of government in the Free State for 65 years, would slip below the disastrous result of 2018. At that time she got 37.2 percent. “It was never about a beauty prize for us, but about a clear government mandate,” said Söder in the evening. He announced a “bourgeois government”. As he did before the election, he ruled out a coalition with the Greens. He does not believe that the Greens “have proven themselves in Berlin”.

According to projections, the Free Voters improved to 15.3 percent – from 11.6 percent in 2018. The Greens lost to 14.8 percent. The AfD gains significantly and reaches 15.9 percent. That is 5.7 percentage points more than in the last state election. The SPD, on the other hand, only achieved 7.9 percent – 1.8 percentage points less than in 2018. The FDP was thrown out of parliament with 2.8 percent.

In current projections, the elections research group sees the CSU at 36.6, the Greens at 15.4, the Free Voters at 14.8, the AfD at 16.2, the SPD at 7.9 and the FDP at 2.9 percent .

CDU Hesse with the highest gains of the evening

The CDU has become the strongest force in Hesse. According to Infratest dimap’s projections, Prime Minister and top candidate Boris Rhein’s Christian Democrats are well ahead of their coalition partner the Greens and the SPD. According to current projections, the AfD will be the second strongest force. The FDP’s return to the state parliament is in jeopardy. The Left fails at the five percent threshold, as do the Free Voters.







According to current projections, the CDU has improved to 34.5 percent. In 2018, under Rhein’s predecessor Volker Bouffier, it was 27 percent. “The CDU Hesse has a clear government mandate from the citizens,” said Rhein in the evening. The CDU Hessen stands for “style, stability and gentle renewal”. He announced a government “from the middle of society”. CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann spoke of a “sensational result” for Hesse, the CDU and Boris Rhein. “Ms Faeser was punished,” he said.

The SPD with its top candidate, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, is heading for a historically poor result with 15.2 percent. “The election result is very disappointing,” admitted Faeser shortly after the election. “These are two defeats for the SPD,” said SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil to ARD. The election is also a “signal for the traffic light coalition”. “We undoubtedly have a huge challenge in migration policy. The refugee numbers are too high,” he said. However, as Federal Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser “made great progress” on the subject.

Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Al-Wazir’s co-ruling Green Party also lost, ending up with 14.7 percent. In 2018 they got 19.8 percent. The Green Party leader Omid Nouripour told ARD that all traffic light parties “have to look at this now”. The results of the AfD are shocking. “We have to do everything we can to regain trust,” said Nouripour.







In fact, the AfD achieved its best result in a western German state. In Hesse it gains significantly and reaches 17.7 percent. AfD federal chairwoman Alice Weidel told ARD: “Our politics prove us right. More and more voters are putting their trust in us.” People are dissatisfied with the “ban policy of the German federal government”.

With 4.9 percent, the FDP has to worry about returning to the Hessian state parliament. The left slips to 3 percent. Although the Free Voters gained 0.6 percentage points in Hesse, they still failed to meet the five percent hurdle with 3.6 percent.

The Elections Research Group estimates that the CDU has 33.8 percent, the Greens 14.9, the SPD 15.2, the AfD 18.2, the FDP 4.9, the Left 3.3 and the Free Voters to 3.5.

In total, around twelve million people were called to vote in Bavaria and Hesse. Voter turnout in Bavaria is reported to be 76 percent, more than 72.4 percent in 2018. In Hesse, however, it has fallen. While it was 67.3 percent in 2018, it is now given at a good 64 percent.