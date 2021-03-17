In the state elections in Baden-Württemberg, the previous Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) was able to convince again. The CDU, on the other hand, was the loser in this election.

Stuttgart – The state parliament members in Baden-Württemberg are elected every five years and the last elections took place on March 14, 2021. The year 2021 is a super election year and there will be six state elections, two local elections and the federal election. The state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate kicked off. In Baden-Württemberg, the Greens were able to convince with Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann again with a clear result. They were way ahead of the previous coalition partner, the CDU, who suffered heavy losses in the election.

Results of the state elections in Baden-Württemberg: The CDU has a historically bad result

The results of the 17th state elections in Baden-Württemberg were clear. With 32.6 percent and a vote gain of 2.3 percent, the Greens clearly prevailed. Winfried Kretschmann is Prime Minister for the third time. He has been in office since 2011 and was the first Green Prime Minister of a German state. Before that, Baden-Württemberg was the home country of the CDU, but the party around top candidate Susanne Eisenmann is a long way off.

A mere 24.1 percent of the vote went to the Christian Democratic Union. That was a major loss of 2.9 percent. This is followed by the SPD with 11 percent (-1.7 percent) and the FDP with 10.5 percent (+2.2 percent). The AFD lost the most votes and is only fifth in Baden-Württemberg with 9.7 percent (-5.4 percent). The turnout long at 63.8 percent. This means that 154 people from five parties sit in the state parliament of Baden-Württemberg. The distribution of seats is as follows: the Greens have 58 seats, the CDU 42, AFD 17, SPD 19 and FDP 18.

State elections in Baden-Württemberg: who rules and who goes into opposition?

In Baden-Württemberg there was a coalition of the Greens and the CDU before the state elections. A new green-black coalition is mathematically possible again. In addition, the formation of a traffic light coalition with the Greens, SPD and FDP is possible. It wasn’t enough for other coalitions. Before the election, Kretschmann announced that they would be ready to hold talks with all parties except the AFD.

Suffrage in Baden-Württemberg: No state lists and no second vote

The right to vote in Baden-Württemberg looks a little different than in other federal states. All Germans who are at least 18 years old on election day are entitled to vote in state elections. In addition, you have to live in Baden-Württemberg for three months to vote there. In contrast to other federal states, there are only constituency applicants, which means that everyone who wants to be elected must be placed in one of the 70 constituencies. So there are no state lists like in other federal states.

In addition, there is no second vote as in the federal election. So you choose a person from your constituency. The vote then applies to the party and thus the total number of seats and also to the person, so that he or she is more likely to get a place in the state parliament. The seats in the state parliament are then distributed. If a party receives less than 5 percent of the vote, it is not taken into account and does not move into the state parliament.(Dana Popp)

