The CDU emerges as the big winner from the LTW 2021 in Saxony-Anhalt. However, another party scores particularly well with younger voters: the AfD.

Magdeburg – Even if the AfD has lost several percentage points compared to the last state election in 2016, according to the latest projections, the right-wing populists with their top candidate Oliver Kirchner still won over a fifth of the votes in Saxony-Anhalt and left the left, SPD, FDP and green clearly behind. However, the result of the alternatives for Germany becomes particularly interesting if one considers the votes divided by age group. (Our politics newsletter keeps you up to date on all aspects of the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt.)

Because the AfD, which will move into the state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt for the second time in a row after the state elections in 2021, was able to score points and win votes, especially with younger people. This is the result of an evaluation by Infratest Dimap for the Central German radio. 19 percent of voters between 18 and 24 years of age gave the AfD their vote, which makes right-wing populists the strongest force in this age group. Closely followed by the CDU (18 percent) and the Greens (17 percent). For the Greens, it is also the only age group in Saxony-Anhalt in which one moves on a par with the CDU and AfD.

State election in Saxony-Anhalt: AfD strongest force among younger voters

The advantage is even clearer in the age group of 25-34 year olds. There even 30 percent of the vote fell on the AfD. Nine percentage points more than the second strongest force in this age group – the CDU (21 percent). The alternative for Germany also received 30 percent of the votes in the 35-44 age group. A result that makes the right-wing populists the strongest force in this age group. However, only just ahead of the CDU (29 percent).

The CDU and Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff were only able to gain more votes than the AfD in the age groups of 45-59 year olds and those over 60. The Union Party was able to win 45 percent of the votes, especially in the last age group, while the AfD got 16 percent.

State election in Saxony-Anhalt: CDU receives 40 percent of the votes – AfD scores especially with men

If you look at the election results broken down by gender, it becomes apparent that the biggest difference in terms of gender can be made out between the AfD and the CDU. While 32 percent of male voters voted for the CDU and 29 percent for the AfD, right-wing populists were able to record significantly fewer votes among female voters. 17 percent of the voters gave their vote to the AfD, 40 percent to the CDU.

In addition, there are hardly any differences between men and women in the other parties. The differences between voters in the results of the Left, SPD, FDP and Greens are within two percentage points. (fd)