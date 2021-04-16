ofRobert Märländer shut down

The CDU is apparently heading for an election victory, but there is still a big question mark behind the polls for the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt.

Magdeburg – It seems like hardly anything has changed in the past five years. Before the state elections in 2021, the polls in Saxony-Anhalt look as if the last election result will largely be repeated. This is a complicated starting point for state politics, because the coalition of CDU, SPD and Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen cannot be seen as the dream child of the three partners. Rather, the parties ran out of further options. There are similar signs for the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on July 6, 2021.

Surprises are by no means ruled out until election day. The last representative survey was from the end of January and therefore does not yet reveal whether the CDU is threatened with further punishment as in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. According to this forecast, the Christian Democrats would make up 30 percent, followed by the AfD (23 percent) and Die Linke (16 percent). The SPD (10 percent) and Greens (9 percent) are on the verge of double-digit results, while the FDP stands at 5 percent. Until new forecasts are available, it remains unclear whether this situation will be confirmed.

Last polls for the state election of Saxony-Anhalt 2021

source date CDU AfD left SPD Green FDP Others INSA / image 01/27/2021 30% 23% 16% 10% 9% 5% 7% INSA / image 02.12.2020 29% 23% 17% 10% 10% 4% 7% State election 2016 03/13/2016 29.8% 24.3% 16.3% 10.6% 5.2% 4.9% 9%

According to surveys, the muddled situation in Saxony-Anhalt remains

Two parties are likely to remain excluded from a coalition with Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff’s CDU: AfD and Die Linke. This means that the two parties, which, according to surveys in Saxony-Anhalt, will again make up the strongest parliamentary groups after the CDU, will be eliminated. There are only two reliable partners left to get a government off the ground. The SPD remains extremely weak in Saxony-Anhalt. The Greens are gaining ground, but cannot count on the strong values ​​they have seen in many other elections. There is only a three majority in the state parliament. Only a move by the FDP into parliament could bring some movement into the formation of the government. The election prognoses suggest that the Liberals will again face tremors.

State election 2021 can be decided by the CDU trend

The political future in Saxony-Anhalt is likely to depend, among other things, on whether the CDU’s negative trend continues here. The clear defeats in two state elections on March 14th were a warning. The mask affair had only just broken into the Union, then the consequences followed at the ballot box. Actually, they wanted to attack the Greens in Baden-Württemberg and shake the SPD majority in Rhineland-Palatinate, but in the end there were clear losses. Instead of celebrating a strong start to the year of the federal election in 2021, you had to practice damage limitation.

A completely different decision could turn things around again by the beginning of July: The Union must decide on a candidate for Chancellor Armin Laschet or Markus Söder. From a purely personnel point of view, this has nothing to do with the state, but the CDU must take into account an impact in one direction or the other. The next polls before the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt will show where the voters are orienting themselves in view of the federal political development. During the ongoing corona pandemic, it is also to be expected that many voters will cast their votes by postal vote and not make their final decision until July 6th. The time for a trend reversal is becoming even scarcer at the CDU. (rm)