Saxony-Anhalt elects its 8th state parliament on June 6th. We will inform you about the course of the election evening with projections and the final result.

A complicated election result is looming ahead of the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt.

Reiner Haseloff (CDU) is aiming for another term as Prime Minister.

Here you will find the current results on the evening of June 6, 2021.

This ticker is continuously updated.

Magdeburg – Saxony-Anhalt will be the last federal state to elect a new state parliament before the federal election in late summer. On June 6, it will be decided whether CDU Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff can continue to rule and which allies will be available with the result of the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt.

The other two coalition parties, the SPD and the Greens, rely on Katja Pähle and Cornelia Lüddemann as the Left with Eva von Angern and the FDP with Lydia Hüskens on top female candidates. The toughest competitor for the ruling party should again be the AfD, led by Oliver Kirchner. The 8th state parliament in Magdeburg will have at least 83 members. Between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., voters can fill out their ballot papers in the voting room.

When will the result of the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt be counted?

The first projections can be expected shortly after the polling stations have closed. Then a first picture of the future composition of the parliament in the state capital will emerge. However, the actual counting in Saxony-Anhalt does not begin until this point in time, and postal ballot envelopes are not opened until then.

The first figures published in the early evening are therefore based to a large extent on the surveys of the electorate on site. In such “exit polls”, pollsters ask the electorate directly at the polling stations. However, the participants remain anonymous. Because this choice is of course also secret. Since the respondents are also asked to reveal their decision five years ago, conclusions can be drawn about the voter migration between the parties.

How reliable are the projections for the state election result in Saxony-Anhalt?

Shortly thereafter, however, the first counted votes from the polling stations are also included in these projections. The so-called prognoses emerge, some of which are based on real voter crosses. In the course of the evening, the forecasts are adjusted again and again and are thus approaching the final election result from hour to hour. As a rule, the values ​​remain very stable with these updates, but in isolated cases a trend reversal can also emerge.

When will there be an official final result from Saxony-Anhalt?

The result of the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt will most likely be known on the evening of the election. Although no fixed time is given due to possible imponderables, a time window around midnight seems realistic. These figures are also provisional, but as a rule identical to the official final result, which will be published a few days later. Before the announcement, first the district electoral committees and finally the state electoral committee meet.

41 MPs have the first vote, the remaining seats are allocated by proportional representation

How the future state parliament will be composed will only be decided afterwards. A mandate for the first votes is given from each of the 41 constituencies, with a simple majority being sufficient.

42 more MPs join the second vote. Only those parties are considered that have passed the five percent hurdle with their result of the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt. These seats are distributed to the parties via proportional representation in such a way that the election result is also reflected in the distribution of seats in parliament. This may require overhang or compensation mandates, which would result in an enlargement of the state parliament. (mg)