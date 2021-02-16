The state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate are on March 14, 2021. You can read here which parties will stand and what their election programs contain.

On March 14, 2021, the people of Rhineland-Palatinate will elect their new state parliament for the next five years.

Find out everything about the candidates, their parties and their election programs.

The Wahl-O-Mat for the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate has been activated since February 10th.

Mainz – On March 14, 2021, the people of Rhineland-Palatinate will elect their new state parliament for the next five years. All citizens who are entitled to vote and who have been living in Rhineland-Palatinate for at least three months are called to vote. You can vote on March 14th at the polling station or in advance via postal voting.

In the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate, parties and direct candidates are elected

In the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate, all voters can: Put two crosses inside. The constituency vote determines a: n direct candidate: in and the state vote a party. The Wahl-O-Mat, which was activated on February 10, can offer a final orientation and compare your own ideas with those of the participating parties.

These state elections in Rhineland Palatinate are from the Corona pandemic overshadowed. Nevertheless, all 12 parties that are available for election have presented different election programs that also affect projects away from Corona. But who stands for what? We looked at the various election platforms of the parties and summarized the most important points.

12 parties are fighting for votes in the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2021

The election campaign is mainly determined by the issues of economy, education and health. In detail, however, the parties focus on very different points.

In the state elections in 2021, the SPD puts Malu Dreyer: “We with her”

The SPD Rhineland-Palatinate stands behind its top candidate Malu Dreyer with the slogan “We with her”. The incumbent Prime Minister has been in office since 2013 and will fight for it again this year. With her election program “We with her. For Rhineland-Palatinate “, the SPD particularly emphasizes the relevance of the core issues of economy, work, education, health care and care and climate protection. Rhineland-Palatinate is to become the world’s leading location for biotechnology. In addition, the SPD is stuck behind the expansion of digital educational opportunities and fair wages in the health and care sector. All information about the You can find the SPD election program here.

Is the CDU doing the (race) with Christian Baldauf?

The CDU with top candidate Christian Baldauf invokes the words in its program: Make it courageously possible – we do it. It particularly emphasizes the core issues of education, economy and health. The family-friendly election program with slogans such as “Right of way for families” and “Equal opportunities for all children” means, in addition to offering reliable daycare places, among other things, the financing and renovation of swimming pools. In addition, the party in Rhineland-Palatinate wants to make the conditions for the training of nursing staff more attractive, for example through increased wages. The whole Election program of the CDU can be found online.

Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen: Climate protection and electricity from renewable energies for Rhineland-Palatinate

The Greens will compete in the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2021 with top candidate Anne Spiegel. In its election manifesto, the party relies primarily on active climate and species protection, power supply from renewable energies, the expansion of local public transport, a modern and supportive family and education policy and social diversity. The entire Election manifesto of the Greens is made available by the party online and in PDF format for download.

The FDP wants to shape the future of the state responsibly

The FDP’s top candidate is Daniela Schmitt. The Free Democrats in Rhineland-Palatinate also devote their election program to the subjects of education, the economy, work and social issues. In doing so, they act “out of deep responsibility” and call themselves “shapers of the future”. They want to advance the country with, among other things, a high-quality educational offer, an efficient infrastructure in rural areas and restraint in bureaucracy, taxes and duties. The complete Election program of the FDP they can be downloaded online as PDF format.

In the fight for the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate, the AfD emphasizes the relevance of the homeland

The AfD with top candidate Michael Frisch wants to preserve the home and shape the future. This means on the one hand the preservation of traditional and homeland-related identity with less multicultural offers and on the other hand the investment in digitization, technical progress and educational institutions. All information about the election manifesto of the AfD can be accessed and downloaded online.

Die Linke is committed to affordable housing

The top candidate of the left is David Schwarzendahl. The party advocates the rent cap in its election program. This is intended to limit rental prices by law and to keep the inland-Palatinate living space affordable. In addition, the party would like to spend more money on education in order to create equal opportunities and campaign for a culture pass for people with low incomes. You can find the topics of the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate from Die Linke here.

State election 2021 in Rhineland-Palatinate: These parties and electoral associations are also fighting for votes

You can find out which parties and candidates will also be running for the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate here in the quick passage.

The Free Voters with top candidate Joachim Streit want to take on political responsibility and, together with the citizens, shape a factual and people-related policy.

Celina Senking is the party’s top candidate. Nice that Party manifesto reads with an ironic undertone, but does address daily problems such as the lack of nursing staff.

The Ecological Democratic Party with top candidate Johannes Schneider, among other things, puts climate protection at the forefront in her election program and also drops the number 1.5 degrees. In addition, the ÖDP advocates an economy that is supposed to serve the common good, addresses the issue of animal welfare and also the commitment to maintaining an intact health system in rural areas.

Animal welfare, climate, Europe and data protection – these are the core issues of the smaller parties

In the Animal welfare party As the name suggests, it’s primarily about animal welfare. That could mean more public interest in this election after the 2020 food scandals and problematic working conditions in the meat industry. The pirate party with her top candidate, Bodo Noeske, speaks out for greater commitment in the areas of data protection and security policy.

As a pan-European party is for the party Volt Germany the future of a united Europe is the main theme of their election campaign. In addition, Volt is actively campaigning for asylum policy and climate issues with the top candidate Alexandra Barsuhn. Here also pulls Voter Association Klimaliste eV. With. With Maurice Conrad at the helm, a climate protection activist and student, the group of climate protection activists and scientists from Rhineland-Palatinate wants to bring movement into German climate policy.

The current polls for the 2021 state election in Rhineland-Palatinate

So 12 parties and an electoral association are running for the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate. According to the polls before the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2021, the CDU and candidate Christian Baldauf are ahead of the SPD and thus ahead of the current Prime Minister Malu Dreyer. The SPD would therefore become the second strongest force in the state parliament. The polls of the Greens remained stable at around 15 percent. The FDP should jump the 5 percent hurdle. The AfD has reached around 8 percent in the forecasts. For Die Linke it did not look good in the long run when it came to entering the state parliament.

The super election year starts with the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg

The state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate, along with the state elections in Baden-Württemberg, are the first elections to take place in 2021. Another seven elections are still pending, including the federal election in September. In Rhineland-Palatinate, the voters decide on March 14th which party with the most votes enters the state parliament and whose election program can flow into government work.