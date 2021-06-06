ofKathrin Reikowski shut down

After the elections in Saxony-Anhalt: is the election victory of the CDU also a victory for Armin Laschet? Opinions differ widely.

Berlin – “The CDU can still win elections. This would not have been possible without a national political trend, ”said Friedrich Merz (CDU) after the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt. And he put his analysis in concrete terms: “This is impressive confirmation for our candidate for chancellor as well Armin Laschet. ”And not only Friedrich Merz – after the clear victory, the CDU also points to the victory in the direction of the federal election and Armin Laschet. (Our politics newsletter keeps you up to date on all aspects of the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt.)

Tilman Kuban, chairman of the Junge Union, for example – he said the result of Magdeburg was “also a victory for Armin Laschet, who as a team player puts the CDU on a broad basis in terms of personnel and content”. And this is how the CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak sees it. He now also expects a boost for the federal election campaign. The CDU in Saxony-Anhalt has shown “that it can turn surveys in your favor even in difficult situations,” he said. The message on election day was: “The CDU can be successful and win every election.”

After the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt: How strong is the tailwind for Armin Laschet (CDU) really?

What does that mean for the competition with Markus Söder (CSU), who long wanted to see himself as the CDU / CSU’s candidate for chancellor? Could he still pose a threat to Armin Laschet? Merz denies: “After this election result, nobody can seriously think about it anymore.”

In numbers and surveys, however, the tailwind for Armin Laschet cannot be clearly identified. Accordingly, the victory can clearly be assigned to another person: Reiner Hasseloff, the incumbent Prime Minister, who scored points not least because of his decisive action in the Corona crisis. He had shown a clear profile against the AfD in the election campaign and was also popular during his tenure.

Saxony-Anhalt’s state election: Armin Laschet’s approval is not as good as that for Reiner Haseloff

His work was rated as good by voters: Haseloff achieved 2.4 on a scale from minus 5 to plus 5, according to surveys conducted by the Wahlen research group on behalf of ZDF. His party colleague Armin Laschet received significantly two points less from the voters: in Saxony-Anhalt. His approval is only 0.4 – just in the positive area.

Only 18 percent of voters in Saxony-Anhalt consider Laschet a good chancellor for East Germany. In an infratest-dimap survey, it ends up well behind competitor Olaf Scholz (SPD), who receives 30 percent approval. Are you satisfied with Armin Laschet’s political work? Only 29 percent answered this question in the affirmative, while 48 percent were satisfied with Olaf Scholz and 57 percent with Angela Merkel. (kat)