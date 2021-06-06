F.For the left, their performance, eleven percent according to projections, is a disaster. Accordingly, party leader Janine Wissler speaks of a “disappointing result” on the evening of the election. Dietmar Bartsch, who leads the Bundestag election campaign with Wissler, also speaks of a defeat. Only co-party leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow strikes a different note. In the ARD she speaks of a majority in favor of a “right-wing society”. She said on Twitter that more than sixty percent voted for “right-wing parties”. She equates the CDU and AfD. Amazing for a politician who negotiated a tolerance agreement with the CDU in Thuringia.

In any case, the left is very disappointed. Because the party had hoped for a breath of fresh air for the federal government from the election. The result should be in double digits in autumn. The polls are approaching the five percent threshold because the party is so weak in East Germany. The 2019 elections in Saxony and Brandenburg were the first low point at just over ten percent.

No slogan ignited

In Saxony-Anhalt, the left got 23.7 percent eight years ago and 16.3 percent four years ago. Now the left had tried to escalate it, aimed at the lack of representation of East Germans in leadership positions. “Take command of the Wessis” was an election slogan. It hardly ignited, however.

Bartsch’s recent attack on the Greens boss Robert Habeck because of wearing a military protective helmet when visiting eastern Ukraine is evidence of nervousness. Bartsch had tweeted: “To be photographed as a German party leader with a steel helmet near the Russian border is inappropriate in view of our history, it is downright grotesque for a Green party leader.” Even some in the left leadership found that inappropriate.