ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

Elections will be held in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday. The election is already a barometer of opinion for the upcoming federal election in autumn.

A new state parliament * will be elected on Sunday in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Surveys predict a close race between the CDU * and AfD *.

The state election is considered to be a mood gauge for the upcoming federal election in autumn.

This ticker is updated regularly.

Magdeburg – The state elections in Saxony-Anhalt are under special observation. It is considered a sentiment meter for the corona policy of the federal government and especially the CDU before the federal election in autumn. It is also explosive that the Christian Democrats and the right-wing populist AfD party were at the top of the polls. In most of the polls, however, the CDU was most recently in front. A head-to-head race is not excluded. Will there be a showdown between the CDU and AfD *?

“I am satisfied when Reiner Haseloff * becomes Prime Minister and we are in first place,” said Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet a few days ago in the ARD talk “Maischberger”. Due to the high approval ratings of the AfD in surveys, the CDU leadership was repeatedly pushed to make clear statements about the AfD before the state elections. Said CDU Prime Minister Haseloff * governs in Saxony-Anhalt with a Kenya coalition of CDU *, SPD and the Greens. How things will continue after the state elections is open.

Reiner Haseloff (CDU), Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt © Hendrik Schmidt / dpa

State elections in Saxony-Anhalt: CDU and AfD compete for voters

Top politicians from the Greens, SPD, Left and AfD * have visited their state associations in the past few days to support them in the final sprint. 1.8 million eligible voters can cast their votes on Sunday. A ZDF poll published on Thursday indicated that around a third of these people are still undecided as to who or whether to vote at all.

The last polls before the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt * see the current Prime Minister and the CDU with up to 30 percent in favor. But the AfD comes up with up to 28 percent. It could even be the strongest force in a parliament for the first time. An INSA survey published on Friday on behalf of pictureNewspaper saw the CDU with an approval rate of 27 percent and the right-wing populist party with 26 percent. In Saxony-Anhalt, the AfD is being observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a suspected right-wing extremist case using intelligence services. (aka with material from dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © Hendrik Schmidt