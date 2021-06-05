The Greens fear a shift to the right in the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt. The AfD is just behind the CDU. What can Annalena Baerbock do about it?

Berlin / Hamburg – Final spurt in the election campaign: Shortly before the state elections, green co-party leader Robert Habeck warned against a shift to the right in Saxony-Anhalt. In the state there is a “twist to the right that reaches into the CDU,” he said at an election campaign appearance according to the ARD Tagesschau. He was concerned about the results of the last polls before the ballot on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Accordingly, the right-wing populist AfD is just behind Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff’s CDU.

The state elections in Saxony-Anhalt are about a lot for the Greens. For the green candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock, it will be the last test of mood before the general election. A success should prove the mobilizing power of the 40-year-olds, who want to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) next September. However, the past few weeks have not been ideal for Baerbock because of the debate higher gasoline prices* and their mistakes when reporting additional income in the surveys had to take a bitter damper.

In Saxony-Anhalt, the party is still fighting for a double-digit result, but the rural federal state in the east is traditionally difficult terrain for the eco-party.