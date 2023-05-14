Dhe Bavarian SPD has a long, 130-year history. This was repeatedly reminded at the party conference in Augsburg over the weekend. But the present lags behind the past. In polls, the party is at ten percent, which is the level of its state election results in 2018. At that time, the SPD got 9.7 percent.

However, the mood at the party congress did not reflect this. She was not as despondent and strained as in previous years, since the SPD primarily aroused sympathy and tried to sell a lack of combativeness as a style. Party leader Florian von Brunn, who took office in 2021, wants to put an end to this. In his speeches in the state parliament, he gets very pointed, sometimes crossing the line into the questionable.