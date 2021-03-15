The CDU emerged as the clear loser from the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate – initial reactions from the Bundestag.

Berlin – The polling stations in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate have been closed for a good two hours. First projections * show: In both federal states, the CDU came off with historically poor results in the state elections – 23.9 percent and 26 percent. The Greens, on the other hand, emerged as the clear winners – with 32.3 percent and 8.2 percent. There are now also initial reactions from the Bundestag.

After state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate: CDU in shock

A self-critical analysis of the election results in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate: This is what CDU presidium member Norbert Röttgen demands. It was “sad results for the CDU in the former home countries of the CDU,” said the politician on Sunday evening. He also considers the worst case for the CDU – a possible federal government without the Union after the elections in September – to be conceivable. Röttgen: “Everyone has to know that, above all the CDU.”

CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak justifies the poor performance of his party with the situation in the countries and the mask affair * of the Union. “Today is not a good election evening for the CDU,” admitted Ziemiak in Berlin. His explanation: In the crisis, people trusted the rulers.

State elections 2021: Röttgen calls for a self-critical analysis of the election results

In Baden-Württemberg in particular, it was “a very personal victory for Winfried Kretschmann”. In addition, the “really indecent behavior and the shamelessness of individual members of parliament” ensured that the election campaigners had a tough wind in their faces, said Ziemiak. “That put a lot of strain on the election campaign.”

The Greens, on the other hand, speak of a “great election result”. “For the third time in a row, the Greens in Baden-Württemberg have grown, have become the strongest force again, and we were able to significantly double our votes in Rhineland-Palatinate,” said party chairwoman Annalena Baerbock.

She called the election results a “major contract for more climate protection”. Baerbock is now calling for a new foundation for strong social cohesion to be created. “And not only in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, but also in the federal government from autumn.”

State elections in BW and RLP: “Great election result” for the Greens

SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz is also satisfied. “It is a good day because it also shows that a government can be formed in Germany without the CDU,” said the Federal Minister of Finance on ARD. “A lot is possible, and I want to become Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany. It has also become visible today that it is possible. ”At the same time, Scholz assessed the result in Rhineland-Palatinate as a“ victory that goes to the account of (SPD Prime Minister) Malu Dreyer. “

Baden-Württemberg’s CDU top candidate Susanne Eisenmann has since taken responsibility for the poor performance of her party. “Of course I’ll take responsibility, that’s a matter of course for me,” she told the news channel Phoenix. It was a “disappointing and disastrous election result”, clarified the Minister of Education. The people in Baden-Württemberg would have wanted Winfried Kretschmann.

State election in Baden-Württemberg: Eisenmann takes responsibility for CDU defeat

Julia Klöckner, CDU state chairwoman in Rhineland-Palatinate, sees the corona pandemic as a key reason for the poor results of the CDU. In this way, incumbents would always have an advantage in the election campaign. “And if there is a crisis like this, it is, of course, a step forward for heads of government,” emphasized the Federal Minister of Agriculture.

All the results of the state election are available in our election ticker for Baden-Württemberg and in our election ticker for Rhineland-Palatinate. (kof) *Merkur.de/bayern is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA