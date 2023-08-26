State economy | Purra defends the budget proposal: “The debt ship is being slowly turned around”

According to the pension boss, reducing the debt level would require a growth miracle, which is not in sight. The opposition has criticized the Ministry of Finance’s budget proposal for the continuation of indebtedness.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) defends the budget proposal he presented on Friday, saying that the ship of debt is being turned around slowly.

“Interest expenses are huge, aging increases expenses every year,” Purra writes message service in X (formerly Twitter).

The government’s main goal is to strengthen Finland’s public finances, but the Ministry of Finance’s (MoF) latest budget proposal for next year is still 10.1 billion euros in deficit.

Even at the end of the election period in 2027, the state budget is expected to be in the freezing cold by more than nine billion euros.

Bite Has saidthat one election period is not enough to balance the state finances. According to him, the adjustment must be continued even after the current election period.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) stated on Saturday Ylen Ykkösaamuthat Petteri Orpon The (kok) government has only been in power for two months.

“It is clear that huge reforms have not yet been brought into this first fight,” Valtonen said.

According to Valtonen, even with the current decisions of the government, the indebtedness at the end of the election period will be three billion euros lower than it would have been Sanna Marini (sd) on the path marked by the government.

Chairman of the parliamentary group of the Coalition Matias Marttinen wonders the reaction of the left-wing opposition to the Ministry of Interior’s budget proposal.

“After the announcement of the government’s program, the opposition has been shouting about too drastic measures. Now they are too small. Even basic consistency can be demanded from the opposition. You would try to decide what you think,” Marttinen said in the announcement.

Opposition has criticized the Ministry of Finance’s budget proposal for the continuation of indebtedness. For example, the vice-chairman of Sdp Matias Mäkynen said on Friday that “despite the big cuts, the indebtedness is not ending”.

“Cutting out low-income earners and breaking the labor market are not only unfair, but also ineffective ways to balance the public finances,” Mäkynen said in the press release.

Chairman of the Greens Sofia Virta and chairman of the parliamentary group Atte Harjanne on the other hand, they comment that the budget proposal does not deal with debt, but introduces a lot of different tax breaks that weaken the public finances.

Vice President of the Center Markus Lohi said he was surprised by the amount of additional debt proposed by Finance Minister Purra. Lohi pointed out that in Purra’s plan, the state deficit would be around 39 billion euros in the years 2024–2027.

Member of Parliament of the Left Alliance Hanna Sarkkinen in his opinion, the VM’s budget proposal is “harsh for wage earners and the poorest but generous for well-income earners”.

Actually, the government outlines next year’s budget proposal in its budget rush after mid-September. The government’s budget proposal is scheduled to be announced on October 9.

Employment pension company CEO of Varma Risto Murto assesses that the Ministry of Finance’s budget proposal strengthens the basic picture of Finland’s public finances. According to him, the higher level of public debt will become a permanent issue.

“It is not realistic to predict that the debt level will decrease in the next decade,” says Murto message service in X.

According to Murro, lowering the debt level would require a growth miracle, which is not in sight.