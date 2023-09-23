State economy | Minister Purra Ylen in Ykkösaamu: The government’s actions are not radical

According to Purra, the ay movement has gone the way of the political opposition.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) says Ylen Ykkösaamu, that the government’s labor market reforms and adjustments are not radical. Purra says that Finland’s essential reference countries have implemented similar reforms in the 1990s and 2000s.

“This also applies to social security. The levels are clearly different than in Finland. We want to move in a Nordic direction here as well, we don’t see anything radical in this,” says Purra.

According to him, the trade union movement has the right to oppose the government’s actions, but the government has a mandate to make cuts to adjust the public finances.

“What I have criticized” is this connection between the ay movement and the political opposition sitting in the parliament.

According to Purra, the ay movement has taken the path of political opposition.

According to Purra, the government makes a policy that strengthens employment and the opportunity for companies to invest.

“I see that this is specifically in the interest of Finnish employees.”

He adds that in the 2020s, the interests of small entrepreneurs and employees do not at all reflect the polarized perception promoted by the ay movement. He says that turning the so-called debt ship into the right career also benefits the employee and low-income earners.

I bite the need for additional measures is obvious if the economic forecasts continue to weaken According to the government program, the government’s goal is for the financial position of the public finances to improve so that the deficit of the public finances is at most -1 percent in relation to the gross national product during the election period. In addition, the government is committed to making adjustments of six billion euros.

Take a bite out of expenditure and structure mapping is done on a regular basis. According to him, in the light of the current information, the government must make more savings decisions, structural measures and fiscal measures in order to reach the goals.

Purra also intends to appoint a working group to consider the necessary actions.

Union of public and welfare sectors JHL says in the release that it is concerned about the cuts announced by the government, which threaten the lives of low-income people in particular.

“In practice, the accumulated cuts drive people to apply for income support,” JHL believes.

JHL’s chairman Päivi Niemi-Laine says in the announcement that the government will give high income earners a quick tax cut while cutting back on employees.

“These surgeries are the worst for people who already have a hard time making ends meet,” he says.

According to Niemi-Laine, the gradation of earnings-related unemployment insurance cuts so much from JHL members that the final result after the gradation hardly differs from the basic daily allowance paid by Kela.

“Minister Purra says that the measures are not radical, even though hundreds of euros are cut from low-income earners a month. The removal of child increases takes hundreds of euros per month from unemployed families with children. It’s not about encouraging people to work, it’s about disciplining disadvantaged children.”

According to Niemi-Laine, the decisions will not take Finland towards other Nordic countries, but towards countries with weak employment security and social security.