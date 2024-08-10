State economy | Kookumus Marttinen: Lindtman’s economic policy alternative is not real

State economy|In an interview with HS on Saturday, Antti Lindtman (sd) blamed Orpo’s government for the increase in unemployment.

Sdp’s the chairman Antti Lindtman the economic political alternative is not real, says the chairman of the parliamentary group of the coalition Matias Marttinen (kok) in its announcement on Saturday.

Lindtman charged on Saturday In an interview with HS Petteri Orpon (kok) government about the increase in unemployment. According to Lindtman, the government should have, for example, made a large support package for the construction industry in crisis.

Marttinen does not accept criticism. According to him, Lindtman wants an excessive debt relief for the construction industry, which would increase government spending.

“Lindtman has continued with Marini’s fiery red line in his economic policy,” Marttinen writes in the press release.

Sdp’s According to Lindtman, the government has worsened the economic situation with its own actions. The cuts have weakened the purchasing power of low-income earners, and the spring “labour market chaos” weakened the national economy, Lindtman said in an interview with HS.

The government has chosen and timed the adaptation measures in such a way that there would be as little harm as possible to economic growth, Marttinen defends himself. According to him, the government’s growth policy is historically strong.

“The introduction of the tax credit for large industrial investments is a significant new tool, even in international comparison,” Marttinen writes.

Lindtman emphasized in the interview the importance of work-based immigration and employment of the elderly for growth. According to Sdp, by promoting them, the public finances could be strengthened by billions of euros.

However, there is no research evidence to support the claim.

“Lindtman makes celebratory speeches about the adjustment of 9 billion euros, while Sdp constantly presents the cancellation of reforms that increase savings and employment,” Marttinen writes in the press release.

“Now that the Sdp is not in the government watering down the decades-awaited structural changes, we can permanently strengthen the dynamics of the economy,” Marttinen writes.