State economy | Is the Finnish economy threatened by a cycle of misery? We asked two economists

State economy|According to the professors, the government’s cuts have been worthwhile, even if the effects are not yet visible.

Fears Finland’s drift into an ever-worsening cycle of misery was further fueled when the Ministry of Finance’s budget proposal revealed at the end of the week that Finland’s indebtedness has not been brought under control even with severe austerity measures.

Despite the cuts that discipline Finns with a hard hand, the deficit and indebtedness of the public finances have grown even more during the summer.

Back in the spring, it was estimated that the budget deficit next year would be 10.7 billion euros, but during the summer the figure increased to 12.7 billion euros. That’s how much additional debt is needed.

Are there more savings ahead? And is there a danger that the savings will eat up the economic growth opportunities? The government’s adjustment measures have already slowed economic growth.

HS asked the economists how worrying the situation is, and whether there is an endless cycle of austerity ahead.

“Little in the longer term, a few years, the situation is not as bad as it seems now. Even though we’re not dry yet,” says the professor of economics at the University of Helsinki Niku Määttänen. He also serves as the chairman of the Economic Policy Evaluation Council.

According to Määttänen, there are both good and bad signs in the economy. He reminds that the benefits of savings measures that have already been taken will only be seen with a delay.

According to him, the current weak economic situation is at least partially masking the effects of the actions below. The fact that the economic development has been slightly weaker than expected automatically reduces the tax collection, i.e. the government’s income.

Due to the weak economic situation, it is, for example, difficult to know whether the social security cuts made by the government will increase employment. They are supposed to be a key part of the government’s strategy to strengthen the public finances.

“Of course, the effect of social security cuts on employment is generally uncertain, but they cannot have a full effect until the economic situation is stronger. Then there will be more demand for labor,” says Määttänen.

One big one the reason for the increase in the deficit is that social welfare expenditures in the welfare regions have increased more than expected. According to Määttänen, the effects of their relationship are still worth waiting for.

A year and a half is a short time, and the efficiency opportunities brought by large areas may not be visible yet. In part, it may also be the start-up costs of the initial phase.

In the future, according to Määttänen, it would be worthwhile to consider giving the right to tax to welfare areas. It would at least reduce the need to centrally manage welfare areas from the state. Now, the heavy savings pressures without the right to tax easily lead to central leadership.

“ The government believes that it will stop the growth of the debt ratio by 2027 with the already agreed measures.

Credit rating company Fitch estimated on Friday that the Finnish government’s adjustment measures are not yet sufficient, because they only slow down the growth of indebtedness, but do not stop it.

Because of this, it lowered the outlook for the Finnish economy from stable to negative, although it kept the credit rating unchanged at the second best AA+ category.

Does this mean that additional savings must now be made despite the fact that the government is not currently planning them? The government believes that it will stop the growth of the debt ratio by 2027 with the already agreed measures.

“It is not impossible that the government’s current actions could not be enough to stabilize the debt ratio by the end of the government’s term,” says Määttänen.

According to him, it is still difficult to assess the matter more precisely. The economic policy evaluation council led by Määttänen will make its own assessment after the final budget proposal and economic forecasts from the Ministry of Finance come in September.

I guess according to Fitch’s view, however, it is justified, because difficult savings decisions must be made even in the next government term.

“Right now, I would be careful to make more savings decisions that immediately strengthen the public finances, because they can increase cyclical concerns,” says Määttänen.

According to him, the economic situation should not be reacted to with austerity measures, at least not immediately.

“Austerity measures and extortions should not be made because the state of the public finances is weaker than expected, because the economic development has been weaker than expected,” says Määttänen.

According to him, balancing the public finances is in any case a matter of a few electoral terms, which means that it cannot be solved completely during this government term.

“ “With hindsight, we can say that the timing of the adaptation measures did not come at the best possible time.”

Now According to Määttänen, it would be important to think about broader solutions that strengthen the public finances in the longer term.

According to him, the pension reform included in the government program is one opportunity to strengthen the public finances without jeopardizing the economic development of the next few years. For example, giving up some pension accumulations for unpaid periods would not cut the purchasing power of consumers, at least in the next few years, in contrast to many cuts in social benefits that have already been decided.

According to him, savings targets could also be sought outside of social security, for example national agricultural subsidies.

“I wouldn’t recommend cutting them with a heavy hand now, but rather making a longer-term program that would give you the opportunity to adapt,” Määttänen points out.

Is it with the risk that cuts and other austerity measures will also eat away at the economy’s growth opportunities?

“It’s quite clear that in the short term, spending cuts and tax increases slow down economic growth, which is also reflected in tax collection. This still does not mean that adaptation measures should not have been taken,” Määttänen says.

The Ministry of Finance has also previously estimated that the government’s adjustment measures will eat up about 0.5 percentage points from economic growth in 2025–2026.

“With hindsight, we can say that the timing of the adaptation measures did not come at the best possible time. However, the situation is so difficult that I don’t see many alternatives”, Määttänen assesses.

According to him, one can also disagree on individual decisions and prioritization.

According to Määttänen, for example, some of the cuts made to social security are in conflict with the government’s program with their combined effects. It is written in the government program that the aim is to save the most vulnerable from surgery.

“ “The adaptation measures taken now will hardly remain the last adaptation program of the state administration.”

Important However, Määttänen thinks that it has been decided to strengthen the public finances. Without the actions taken now, the deficit would be even bigger in the next few years.

According to him, it is essential to get the debt ratio stabilized and preferably to some extent to start a career in accounting. However, there is no need to stop all borrowing, because thanks to economic growth, the debt ratio can remain stable, even if the debt increases in euro terms.

“Faster economic growth would help stabilize the debt ratio. But there are no miracle cures for growth,” says Määttänen.

For example, strengthening research and product development has a slow effect.

“Now the adaptation measures taken are unlikely to be the last adaptation program of the state administration”, says the professor of public economics Roope Uusitalo from the University of Helsinki and the State Economic Research Center.

According to him, according to current forecasts, more cost-saving measures had to be taken again in a few years.

“Even if the debt build-up will most likely stop temporarily thanks to the adjustment measures being taken now, in a few years it will accelerate again”, Uusitalo predicts.

The fact that the government’s adjustment measures have not yet stopped the growth of the deficit and debt does not surprise him.

The medium- and long-term development of the Finnish economy has been known for a long time. According to Uusitalo, it is a permanent imbalance of expenses and income, which does not depend on the economic situation.

Therefore, he thinks it is unrealistic to expect economic growth to solve the problems of the public sector.

“There is no other solution than cutting spending and raising taxes,” says Uusitalo.

The Finnish economy has not been doing very well for a long time; the number of the working-age population has been decreasing for a long time, and the industry has not been oriented in a way that would be at the forefront of development, in which case productivity growth has also remained weak, Uusitalo lists the problems.

“ “Political choices are reflected in the government’s decisions as they should be.”

New house reminds that the big problem is that the Finnish economy is suffering from issues that the Finnish government can do very little about. You just have to adapt to them.

These include the increase in the need for care services caused by the aging of the population, the decrease in the birth rate, the increase in defense spending and the rise in interest rates. These have increased expenses and will continue to increase them.

In Uusitalo’s opinion, adjusting the economy is therefore reasonable. Economists quite agree on that, he points out.

Opinions differ much more on how the cuts and tax increases are allocated.

“Political choices are reflected in the government’s decisions as they should be. A government of another color would not have decided to lower fuel taxation, and a government of another color would have made different decisions regarding income taxation,” says Uusitalo.

According to him, the timing of the actions is not bad, because the economic situation is predicted to be better next year, and the actions can no longer be postponed. However, it is clear to him that the adaptation measures taken now will slow down economic growth, at least in the short term.

Uusitalo does not have high expectations for the government trying to achieve growth by investing more in research and product development.

In his opinion, the state is not necessarily the best body to decide where R&D money should be directed. The risk is that the investments do not result in economic growth, but some of them may go to waste.