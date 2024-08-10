State economy | Credit rating agency Fitch changed Finland’s outlook to negative – “Government’s actions insufficient”

State economy|According to the credit rating agency, the government’s actions to adjust the economy are not enough.

Credit rating company Fitch changed Finland’s outlook to negative, when it previously considered it stable.

According to Fitch, the reason for the change is the increase in government debt and the fact that the Finnish government’s actions to adjust the state economy are insufficient.

Fitch also justifies the change by the fact that there is uncertainty about future measures to heal the economy and reduce the debt burden. According to Fitch, the current measures only slow down the growth of public debt, not stop it.

Fitch kept Finland’s credit rating unchanged in the second best AA+ category.

The views changing it to negative means that it is possible that in the future Finland’s credit rating may also decrease.

Fitch announced the change on Friday afternoon. The Ministry of Finance announced his budget presentation on Friday. According to the budget proposal, the state economy will remain in a deficit of 12.2 billion.