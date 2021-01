State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that he had been vaccinated against coronavirus. He stated this on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel, reports RIA News…

According to him, he took the vaccination easily. “I didn’t have any concomitant feelings that would, say, somehow disappoint me,” he said.

Volodin explained that work in the State Duma obliges to get vaccinated, since the deputies must communicate with each other and contact with voters.