State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin accidentally met with a pensioner on the street and listened to her criticism. Their conversation got on the video, which on Friday, April 30, is published by RBC in its Telegram-channel.

Turning to the politician, a woman who introduced herself as a native of the Tambov region complained that people in Russia, which possesses vast territories and wealth, continue to live in poverty. In particular, she noted that inflation in the country exceeds the percentage of her contribution with the “coffins”.

After that, the pensioner admitted that she wanted to cry from everything that was happening, and asked Volodin, “how much you can lie”. “For many years in the country they have been stealing, lying and praying to God. How can a person understand this? What kind of God are they praying to? What is asked of God, tell me? ” – the woman asked the speaker of the State Duma.

Volodin’s responses to the appeal of the Russian woman were not shown in the video. However, after he commented on this case in his Telegram-channel, noting that “everyone may have different questions.”

“Someone is happy, someone is dissatisfied. And then, when an elderly person wants to talk to you, here we must listen and try to do everything in order to change the situation after hearing what you have been told, to help, ”said the Chairman of the State Duma.