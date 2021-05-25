State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin called Russia the last island of democracy and freedom. He made the corresponding statement, commenting on the discussion of the draft law on a temporary ban on election to persons involved in the activities of extremist and terrorist organizations, reports Interfax…

“Colleagues! [Россия] Is the last island of democracy and freedom. And you are on this island, ”Volodin said in response to criticism of the draft law from a number of deputies.

According to him, life on the island depends on the work of parliamentarians, “whether it will expand.” He also reminded parliamentarians of the criminal prosecution of supporters of former US President Donald Trump, who participated in the storming of the US Congress on January 6.

In turn, the deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kolomeitsev noted that in view of the size of Russia, it would be correct to call it the continent of freedom.

Earlier on May 25, the lower house of parliament adopted in the second, main reading a bill banning participation in elections for persons involved in the activities of extremist organizations. By the second reading, amendments were made to the document, among which there is a toughening: the ban will apply to elections of any level, and not only to the Duma, as previously assumed.