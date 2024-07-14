State Duma Deputy Khamzaev: Ukrainian traces can be found in the assassination attempt on Trump

The assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump could have been connected with his position on restoring order in terms of global security, said State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev. This is written by RIA News.

He is sure that a Ukrainian trace can be easily found in the assassination attempt on the politician. “I believe that the assassination attempt on Trump may be connected with his position on establishing order in terms of global security, these were his slogans,” he explained.

The deputy recalled that the incident occurred after the victorious pre-election debates. Khamzaev noted that “in peacetime, they don’t shoot at US presidential candidates.”

On July 13, during a speech at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, gunfire erupted, Trump fell under the podium, and was covered by Secret Service agents.