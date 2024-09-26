State Duma Advises Russians to Leave Central Asia After Schoolboy Beating

The State Duma advised Russians to leave Central Asia and Transcaucasia. This recommendation was given by deputy Mikhail Matveyev in Telegram after the incident with the schoolboy in Uzbekistan.

Earlier in Tashkent, a teacher beat up a schoolboy because of the Russian language.

Matveyev expressed his incomprehension at the inaction of Russians who have still not left the former Soviet republics for Russia. “What are you waiting for?” he asked.

The parliamentarian recalled that at the same time, Russian teachers suffer because of the children of migrants who do not know Russian. In addition, teachers often become the object of aggression, he noted.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry asked Uzbekistan for clarification after a schoolboy was beaten in class.