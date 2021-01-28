State Duma deputy Sergei Sopchuk, whose assets worth 38 billion rubles have been confiscated, will appeal the court decision. He told RBC that he did not violate the law in his relationship with Terney Zoloto LLC as a member of parliament.

“I consider everything that is happening now to be unfounded and unfair, without any factual confirmation. Therefore, an appeal will be prepared and filed against the decision of the court of first instance, ”said the deputy.

He said that from 2011 to October 2016 he took part in the economic activities of the enterprise “on a completely legal basis”, owning a 23 percent share in its authorized capital. Sopchuk claims that he was one of the participants in the company, and also remains its creditor. At the same time, the company has not yet returned a significant part of his loans, he stressed. “In full compliance with the law, I had every right in those years before coming to the State Duma to engage in entrepreneurial activity,” Sopchuk explained.

According to him, he and other co-owners gave loans to the enterprise, all activities of which were carried out on borrowed funds, while it did not generate income. “The enterprise has been and is engaged in geological exploration, in fact. All those my loans of 2011-2013 are fully and correctly reflected and confirmed by my income and property declarations that I filed during the periods when I was obliged to do so. I have no money and assets anywhere that have appeared from nowhere, ”the deputy assured.

He also noted that among the participants in the enterprise were and are his relatives. However, the deputy believes that it is wrong to interpret this as a corruption component. Also, according to him, being elected to parliament in 2016, he “completely stopped his commercial activities”:

On January 27, the Kommersant newspaper reported that Sergei Sopchuk was illegally engaged in entrepreneurial activities, deceived the presidential administration and resisted the investigation. Assets worth 38 billion rubles were confiscated from him.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Sopchuk, both personally and through the enterprises under his control, from 2011 to 2020, owned Terney Zoloto LLC, which has licenses to develop the Salyut and Primorskoe gold deposits. At the same time, the deputy did not provide complete information about the sources of his income.

Sopchuk is a member of the State Duma Committee on Transport and Construction, since December 2017, a member of the Presidium of the General Council of the United Russia party.