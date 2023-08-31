Russian State Duma deputy Sokol urgently hospitalized in Moscow

Deputy of the State Duma of Russia Sergei Sokol was urgently hospitalized in Moscow. This was told by a source close to the parliamentarian, writes TASS.

According to the publication, the details of the hospitalization have not yet been disclosed. “Sergey Sokol was urgently hospitalized in Moscow,” the source said.

In July, Sokol was hospitalized with peritonitis. He thanked the doctors of the Abakan Interdistrict Clinical Hospital. The deputy denied the information that he was taken by ambulance from the VIP lounge of the airport – according to him, he arrived at the hospital after a deterioration in his condition on his own, along with his son.

Residents of Khakassia and all of Russia wished Sergei Sokol a speedy recovery.