The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia has approved the indictment in the criminal case of a State Duma deputy from “Fair Russia” Vadim Belousov, who is accused of accepting a bribe worth three billion rubles. This was reported on Friday, August 28, to Lente.ru by the press service of the supervisory agency.

According to the investigation, Belousov and the former chief accountant of Chelyabinsk’s First Bakery Plant Margarita Butakova, who is also accused in the case, received the largest bribe in the history of Russia from representatives of a road construction holding company, promising them patronage and victory in competitions for the construction and repair of roads in the region of.

The defendants acted as part of an organized criminal group of the then governor of the Chelyabinsk region, Mikhail Yurevich, who fled from the investigation and was put on the international wanted list.

The State Duma agreed to deprive Belousov of his parliamentary immunity and bring him to criminal responsibility.

The ex-deputy himself assured that he did not take bribes and that the case against him was fabricated. According to him, the money was appropriated by his partners and withdrawn to foreign accounts. The deputy added that he was accused of his work in the State Duma. “They blamed me for advocating that the Chelyabinsk region needs good roads. I still confirm that good roads are needed in the Chelyabinsk region. This is blamed on me, ”said Belousov.