Deputy Sheremet: Russia will respond in kind if Kyiv receives long-range missiles

Russia will give a mirror response to the transfer of long-range missiles to Kyiv by the United States if Washington makes the appropriate decision. At the same time, Moscow is not interested in military escalation, said Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma deputy from the Republic of Crimea, writes TASS.

“The US authorities must remember that Russia is not interested in further escalation of military tensions on the planet, but it is always ready to give a comprehensive, mirror response to any aggressive actions,” he stressed.

Earlier, Mikhail Sheremet pointed out that Western countries, by supplying weapons to Ukraine for strikes and attacks on Russia, have effectively brought the world to the brink of a third world war.

The State Duma deputy also said that Ukraine should not hope for a strengthening of its negotiating positions after the attack on Kursk Oblast. According to him, the victories of the Ukrainian army are temporary and insignificant.