State Duma deputy Sheremet: Kyiv will answer for the drone attack on Moscow on July 30

State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet threatened the Ukrainian authorities with a response after the drone attack on Moscow on July 30. He warned that the “talk with the terrorists” would be short, writes RIA News.

According to Sheremet, President of the Republic Volodymyr Zelensky “turned Ukraine into a terrorist country.” The MP is convinced that the politician is trying to “pass off frank acts of terrorism as his military achievements”, because he wants to achieve praise from Western countries.

“Zelensky played the role of a bad boy,” the deputy added.

In the early morning of July 30, a Ukrainian drone hit the Moscow City tower. Information about this was confirmed by the capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin. He noted that there was no serious damage as a result of the incident – the facades of two office towers received minor damage.