State Duma deputy Zhuravlev called the German journalist “Natsik” and threatened to kill him

Deputy of the State Duma Alexei Zhuravlev on the air of the program “60 minutes” on the TV channel “Russia 1” called the journalist of the German television channel Bild a “Nazi” and threatened to kill him.

The 60 Minutes participants discussed the Bild hosts’ statement. German journalists did not agree with the fact that on the eve of Yevgeny Popov, the host of the Russian program and State Duma deputy, called a reporter from Germany covering the course of hostilities from the Ukrainian side a “Natsik”. A Bild panelist also called Popov’s statements “propaganda and a real attack on press freedom.”

“I want to tell this Nazi: we will all come and kill you all,” the Russian deputy expressed his attitude towards the German journalist. Popov reacted to Zhuravlev’s statement with the words “it’s not necessary, there is no need to kill anyone.”

Previously, Zhuravlev called Lego constructors “homosexual toys” that promote Nazism. However, the company itself denied these allegations, saying that Lego has never produced and will not produce sets of toys with Nazi symbols, as this is contrary to the brand’s values ​​and mission.