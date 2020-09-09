Dmitry Svishchev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Bodily Tradition, Sports activities, Tourism and Youth Affairs, a deputy from the Liberal Democratic Celebration, Honored Coach of the Russian Federation, proposes to make the annual medical examination of schoolchildren obligatory.

The deputy recalled that already this educational 12 months, one scholar died throughout a bodily schooling lesson. Throughout the run, an eleventh grade scholar of one of many colleges in Tyumen felt unhealthy, medical doctors couldn’t save him.

And that is removed from the primary case, for instance, in March final 12 months in Magnitogorsk and Podolsk, college students from native colleges died per week aside. Considered one of them grew to become ailing in bodily schooling, the second – within the classroom.

Svishchev famous that now schoolchildren are present process medical examination on a voluntary foundation, however this could result in premature detection of the illness.

“I imagine that preventive medical examination of schoolchildren ought to be made obligatory yearly earlier than the beginning of the varsity 12 months or firstly of the varsity 12 months,” says Svishchev.

The introduction of obligatory examinations will assist cut back the chance of loss of life of kids, and, in line with the deputy, it’s price contemplating the potential of instructing academics methods to present first assist.