State Duma deputy Natalia Poluyanova (United Russia) criticized the position of her parliamentary colleagues that women should give up education in favor of having children. In a comment to Izvestia on November 14, she noted that the abolition of gender barriers and prejudices will give women the opportunity for greater self-realization.

“Among my colleagues there are a lot of hardworking professional women and at the same time caring mothers and happy wives. The big misconception is that these are incompatible things. Multitasking is our hallmark. We are excellent at combining these roles,” the parliamentarian emphasized.

The deputy added that measures aimed at improving the demographic situation are being developed at both the federal and regional levels. However, this process is slow and is influenced by many factors. However, the factor of a woman’s higher education and the age at which she becomes a mother do not affect demographics.

“I think that the wisest thing to do, both professionally and even more so personally, is to give preference to the woman herself and her choice. And respect him, because everything is individual. <…> I believe that we, women, have long been independent of age limits and supposedly established beliefs on many issues. Women have always been able to combine the roles of mother and wife, while remaining a professional in the industry they represent,” added Poluyanova.

Before this, on November 11, Federation Council Senator from the Chelyabinsk Region Margarita Pavlova in an interview with the TV channel “Tsargrad” called on young girls to refocus from getting higher education to having children. She noted that young people sometimes spend time getting higher education, and then it, in fact, leads to nothing, and they go to work in other professions. As a result, such a “search for oneself” drags on for many years, as a result of which reproductive function is missed.

Before this, in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported difficulties in overcoming the negative trend in demographics. Earlier, on August 22, at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, Putin indicated that so far fewer children are being born in the Russian Federation than a year ago. He noted the need to further support expectant mothers and families in order to achieve a turning point in the demographic situation in the country.

Earlier, on July 18, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that women’s desire to create a career, which delays childbearing, is a “vicious practice.” In his opinion, for this reason, as women age, they face health problems, as well as the inability to become pregnant or bear a child.