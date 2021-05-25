Oleg Shein, a State Duma deputy from Fair Russia, said that he calmly talks about the size of his salary, as he believes that a parliamentarian should receive more than a qualified employee. His words are quoted by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

The politician reacted to a video that appeared on social networks in which he, in response to complaints from residents about low salaries, said that he was calm about his salary of 400 thousand rubles. According to Shein, his words were taken out of context, since the meeting was attended by representatives of his political opponents.

The deputy said that all his life he used his salary for public tasks – political or material. In addition, he regularly helps people. According to Shein, last year he bought 1,500 respirators for doctors at a cost of 500 rubles apiece.

In March, State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov said that parliamentarians receive a fair salary, it is barely enough to support the family, work tasks and the salaries of assistants. According to him, the State Duma receives no more than 300 thousand rubles, while a lot of money is spent on the election campaign.