State Duma deputy, member of the Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs Svetlana Bessarab spoke about child benefits in 2021. Her words are quoted by FAN.

“If the child is from one and a half to three years old, and if the income of a family member is less than two living wages, then there is an opportunity to receive a child benefit in the amount of the subsistence level, depending on the subject of the Russian Federation, this is about eleven thousand rubles, on average. This is not much, but nevertheless it is already growth, ”the deputy explained.

Bessarab also said that if people have low wages, then the allowance for caring for a child under the age of one and a half years will be low. “Today, its minimum size is still increased and is about seven thousand rubles, while earlier it was about three and a half thousand rubles,” the deputy added. However, according to her, the upper limit is about twenty-seven thousand rubles.

If a woman has a decent salary, then she has the opportunity to “support her child with dignity while on parental leave,” she added.

In July, it was reported that the Russians repaid their microloans with child benefits. Statistics show that only from the second week of June, when Russians began to receive the first lump-sum benefits for children, microfinance organizations have significantly improved debt collection.