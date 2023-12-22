Russia should launch a procedure to take preventive measures against the US decision to confiscate Russian assets, so that the Russian Federation, for its part, can also confiscate United States assets located in Russia. This proposal was made by State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet on December 22.

“I propose, as a preventive measure, to launch a legislative procedure that will make it possible to quickly make a decision on the confiscation of American assets in Russia in the event of similar actions by the United States,” Sheremet said in an interview with “RIA News”.

He noted that the administration of American President Joe Biden and “its henchmen” must remember that every criminal decision they make will be followed by a commensurate response and punishment.

“Injustice and theft on a particularly large scale of Russian state property forces our society to take mirror measures. Russia has always respected the inviolability of other people's state and private property. Russia doesn’t need something foreign, but now it is simply left with no choice,” the deputy said.

Earlier, on December 20, the Financial Times newspaper reported on the US proposal to legalize the seizure of frozen Russian assets by recognizing Western countries as victims of the conflict in Ukraine. According to the newspaper, American officials recently approached the G7 countries with a similar proposal. The authors of the proposal called the decision to transfer assets of the Russian Federation to the allegedly affected and especially affected countries “legitimate.”

At the same time, the Federal Prosecutor General's Office confirmed the filing of a petition to the court for the confiscation of Russian assets worth more than €720 million. The department announced its intention to seize funds from a “Russian financial institution” that are in a bank account in Frankfurt am Main.

The next day, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that in the event of confiscation of Russian assets frozen in Europe, the Russian Federation would take mirror measures. State Duma deputy, deputy chairman of the economic policy committee Artem Kiryanov added that Russia can take completely different symmetrical responses, up to the alienation of some state property of unfriendly countries, if it is located in the Russian Federation.

In early November, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would work out retaliatory measures due to the approval in the US Congress of a project to transfer frozen Russian assets to Kyiv.

Western countries have tightened sanctions pressure on Russia in connection with a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was announced on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened. Soon the European Union approved a decision to freeze the assets of the Central Bank.