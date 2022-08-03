Moscow City Court sentenced State Duma deputy Vadim Belousov to 10 years in bribery case

State Duma deputy Vadim Belousov was sentenced to ten years in a strict regime colony in the case of taking a bribe of 3.25 billion rubles. This is reported TASS.

He was also fined 500 million rubles, banned from holding positions in the civil service and deprived of the state award – the medal “For Merit to the Fatherland” II degree. The deputy’s mother-in-law, 80-year-old Margarita Butakova, received a suspended sentence.

The verdict was handed down in absentia, as Belousov did not appear at the court session due to scheduled working meetings.

According to the investigation, two entrepreneurs engaged in road construction – Konstantin Ovchinnikov and Alexei Bashaev – from 2010 to 2014 deducted 10 million rubles a month to the deputy and his patron Mikhail Yurevich, who at that time held the position of governor of the Chelyabinsk region. For this, merchants were provided with “the most favorable conditions for concluding state contracts” and “complete deliverance from competition” in exchange for 20 percent of the profits.

In Chelyabinsk, bribes were given to Belousov’s mother-in-law, and in Moscow, money was put into a safe deposit box, from where the deputy’s wife took it. As a result, in a few years Belousov received more than three billion rubles – this is the largest bribe in the history of modern Russia.

The deputy pleaded not guilty to the crime.