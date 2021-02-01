In the Moscow City Court, the prosecutor revealed a way for State Duma deputy Vadim Belousov to receive the largest bribe in Russia for a total amount exceeding three billion rubles: it turned out that the parliamentarian was helped by his wife and mother-in-law. This was reported by Kommersant.

At the first court session, the prosecutor announced the indictment. It follows from it that two entrepreneurs engaged in road construction – Konstantin Ovchinnikov and Alexei Bashaev – from 2010 to 2014 deducted cash as a reward to the deputy and his patron Mikhail Yurevich, who at that time was the governor of the Chelyabinsk region. They were provided with “the most favorable conditions for concluding government contracts” and “complete elimination of competition” in exchange for 20 percent of the profit.

In Chelyabinsk, bribes were handed over to Belousov’s mother-in-law, and in Moscow money was put into a bank safe, from where the deputy’s wife took it. This amount was 10 million rubles a month. As a result, in several years Belousov received 3.253 billion rubles.

He does not admit his guilt. His defense points out that businessmen were prosecuted for embezzlement of budget funds during the construction of roads in the Chelyabinsk region. But during the investigation they stated that the money was not stolen, but paid to bribe Belousov and Yurevich. After this testimony, the investigation allowed the merchants to leave Russia. The ex-governor also left the country. Thus, only Belousov is in the dock.

The arrest of a State Duma deputy became known on March 15, 2019. However, the court refused to arrest the official, and Belousov was released several hours later.