State Duma Deputy Khamzaev Proposed to Introduce a Mechanism to Ban Children’s Champagne

State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev said that he plans to ask the government to conduct monitoring and propose a ban on children’s champagne. According to him, this is not the first time he has advocated for a ban on this drink, writes RIA Novosti.

“This is direct advertising of alcoholic beverages to children. Why can’t lemonade be called lemonade? Why is it necessary to use the word “champagne”, which is directly related to a certain type of alcohol,” he emphasized.

According to him, advertising alcohol to children is prohibited, and there should be a fine for it. This topic is always actively discussed on the eve of the New Year holidays. Khamzaev believes that the main task is to ensure that there is no children’s champagne this New Year.

Earlier, Sultan Khamzaev proposed testing artists for doping before going on stage. The State Duma deputy emphasized that it is necessary to prohibit stars from performing under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The parliamentarian added that penalties for public figures appearing in an intoxicated state must be tightened to the point of banning their performances.