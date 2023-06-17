State Duma Deputy Mikhail Sheremet invited US President Joe Biden to come to Crimea for treatment. He voiced such a proposal on June 17 in an interview with “RIA News”.

“I think that Biden is simply mocked in the USA. We are seriously worried about him. I am sure that the aggression accumulated in him is connected with chronic malaise, which is vividly reflected on TV screens, no matter how American propagandists try to shade it. Biden can come to Crimea to get medical treatment, ”said the deputy.

Sheremet recalled that Crimea has clean air, modern medical equipment and some of the best doctors. He also noted that the whole world is interested in the sanity of the American leader, as he has broad powers and access to the country’s nuclear arsenal.

“Unfortunately, Biden’s entourage uses him as a puppet that can be controlled, therefore, does not allow him to heal in order to become a sane person again, who would make well-considered decisions for the benefit of the whole world,” Sheremet said.

80-year-old Biden is the oldest president in US history, his health regularly becomes a cause for discussion and concern among citizens. His strange behavior and frequent mistakes lead many Americans to question his mental health. The politician repeatedly confused the names of countries and stumbled when boarding the plane.