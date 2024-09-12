State Duma Deputy Gurulev Involved in Car Accident During Trip to Zabaikalsky Krai

State Duma deputy from the United Russia party Andrei Gurulev was involved in a traffic accident during a trip to the Zabaikalsky Krai. He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

According to the deputy, the incident occurred on the “famous Matsievskaya-Krasnokamensk road.” Gurulev was outraged that many of the obstacles were not marked with road signs.

“This is how they maintain the road. The suspension is torn out, the potholes are so big you can’t drive around them. I don’t know how you live. (…) I don’t know who else to talk to about this. When will the Ministry of Construction take care of this?” the parliamentarian said.

Earlier, in the Moscow region village of Obushkovo, State Duma deputy Alexei Ezubov was involved in a traffic accident. As it became known, the parliamentarian, driving a Mercedes-Benz, drove into the oncoming lane, after which a collision occurred with a Land Rover Discovery. Commenting on the incident, the politician said that the cause of the accident was a sharp deterioration in his health.