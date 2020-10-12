The presidium of the “United Russia” faction in the State Duma will discuss the deprivation of the deputy Vyacheslav Lysakov of the post of first deputy chairman of the committee on legislation and state construction. This was announced by the leader of the faction Sergei Neverov, reports Interfax…

He explained that the post of first deputy of one of the key State Duma committees “does not allow such inappropriate and incorrect statements that Lysakov makes.” “Remaining just a deputy, Vyacheslav Ivanovich has the right to express his position as he sees fit, and in this case his opinion will in no way be associated with the position of the committee or the position of the faction,” Neverov added.

A source of the agency in the faction said that recently Lysakov has been publishing on Telegram openly boorish comments regarding his party colleagues.

In his Telegram-channel “Think” the deputy confirmed the dismissal from the post of the first deputy chairman of the committee, promising to comment on what happened later.

Vyacheslav Lysakov – deputy of the State Duma of the VI and VII convocations.

In April, it was reported that Deputy Industry Minister Dmitry Ovsyannikov was fired. This happened after Ovsyannikov swore obscenely at the airport employee, who asked him to show his boarding pass for the flight. Ovsyannikov was also expelled from United Russia.