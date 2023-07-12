State Duma deputy Bulavinov denied accusations of ex-wife Nadezhda of beating

State Duma deputy and ex-mayor of Nizhny Novgorod Vadim Bulavinov denied that he had beaten his ex-wife Nadezhda Teplyuk. He wrote about this on his page in “In contact with”.

“Today I read all the news about the alleged beating of my ex-wife. I’m in shock. First, everyone writes differently. Secondly, everything is not true, ”Bulavinov wrote.

The parliamentarian’s ex-wife accused him of beating him on Tuesday, July 11. According to her lawyer Nikita Kubasov, on July 3, his client received a call from a housekeeper and said that the deputy ordered to collect and throw away all the personal belongings of his ex-wife. This forced the woman to come to the house where they previously lived together. The lawyer claims that Bulavinov, being in a state of intoxication, immediately attacked the Russian woman and began to beat her with his hands and feet.

Bulavinov is Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Housing Policy and Housing and Communal Services, as well as regional coordinator of the federal project “Historical Memory”. Parliamentarian post of the head of Nizhny Novgorod from 2002 to 2010.