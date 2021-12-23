The host of the 60 Minutes program and State Duma deputy Yevgeny Popov criticized TV presenter and journalist Ksenia Sobchak, who attended the annual large press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking to the Daily Storm, he named her “lady with a silver spoon in her mouth.”

“She is not a journalist, not a social activist, not an activist, not a blogger. Just a lady with a silver spoon in her mouth. She always behaves like that. There are no rules, no norms, no laws for her, ”Popov was indignant.

The reason for criticism was that Sobchak received accreditation for the press conference from the Ostorozhno publication with the domain name Ostorozhno.News, this media was registered on September 24. In the history of its existence and by the time of the conference, it released only one news.

The article titled: “In the colony of the Kaluga region, prisoners complain that they are starved and beaten” was published on December 1. After the press conference, the number of publications increased.

On December 23, Sobchak asked at a press conference of Putin about conferring the rank of general on the head of the Irkutsk Federal Penitentiary Service, Leonid Sagalakov, who had previously been accused of threats of torture against prisoners in the region. In response, the head of state said that decisions on awarding titles to officials are made taking into account information from various sources.