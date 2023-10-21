Deputy Gurulev called for eliminating the “remaining rot” in Russian society

State Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev spoke about the “remaining rot” in Russian society, calling for “somehow to destroy” it. This is how he expressed himself on the air of the “Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” program, accessible on the Smotrim platform.

Speaking about the talk of canceling the upcoming presidential elections in Russia, Gurulev rejected such a need, believing that the current President Vladimir Putin “will win with an ironclad hand, even if we pick our noses.” He also pointed out that according to ratings, about 80 percent of Russians trust Putin, calling this an indicator of social cohesion.

“I would like that in our society, which trusts the president 80 percent, that all this rot that remains would be, if not isolated, then at least somehow destroyed,” Gurulev added.

Previously, Vladimir Putin announced that he would decide whether to nominate his candidacy for the post of head of state no earlier than the end of 2023. The next presidential elections will be held in March 2024. The Federation Council must make a decision on their appointment no earlier than 100 days and no later than 90 days before voting day.