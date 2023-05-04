Deputy Didenko called Belgium a huckster due to the seizure of Russian assets to help Kyiv

Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation from the Liberal Democratic Party Alexei Didenko called Belgium seizing Russian assets a huckster. The parliamentarian urged to judge the officials of this European country. Didenko’s words are quoted RIA News with reference to the press service of the party.

According to the deputy, European countries have turned into dealers in stolen goods. “What is another word for the intention of Belgian officials to channel the proceeds from stolen Russian assets as aid to country 404?” Didenko said.

According to him, the “Belgian thieves” are trying to explain their position from an ethical point of view, however, according to the deputy, Belgium is historically one of the most “robber and cannibalistic countries in Europe.” As an explanation of his position, he cited the regime created by the Belgians in the Congo, when 10 million Congolese were killed – half of the country’s population, and hundreds of thousands remained disabled.

At the same time, the deputy allowed, as a response, a decrease in the level of diplomatic relations, for example, from the level of an ambassador to the level of an envoy or even lower. He also believes that the Investigative Committee is obliged to open criminal cases against all those guilty of embezzlement of Russian funds.

On May 4, it became known that Belgium was using the proceeds from the frozen Russian assets in the amount of 200 million euros to help Kyiv. This was stated by Prime Minister Alexandre de Cros.